Andy Serkis confirms he is directing ‘Venom 2’

He was among three filmmakers up for the job

Andy Serkis has confirmed he will be directing the forthcoming sequel to Venom.

The Lord Of The Rings star took to Instagram to confirm the news he will be working on the follow up to the 2018 film, starring Tom Hardy.

“Verified It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait,” he wrote.

Serkis was among three directors being considered for the director’s chair along with Bumblebee director Travis Knight and Rupert Wyatt, who worked on Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes.

This will be Serkis’ third directorial effort, after the 2017 drama Breathe and last year’s non-Disney take on the Rudyard Kipling stories, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

It was revealed in June that Tom Hardy will return in the lead role for the sequel. “I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” producer Amy Pascal revealed.

“When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

The first Venom film was directed by Ruben Fleischer, but he pulled out of the follow-up to work on the new sequel to Zombieland, Double Tap.

In our review of Venom, NME‘s Nick Reilly said: “All too often it proves to be a film without a solid identity, and one that feels a decade too late.

“Venom could have been so much more, a real chance for Sony to mark the beginning of a darkened alternative universe that was capable of taking on the multiplex slaying might of the MCU. As it stands, it seems that there’s very little for Disney to worry about.”