Angela Bassett’s son apologises to Michael B. Jordan for TikTok death prank

Angela Bassett’s son Slater Vance has apologised to Michael B. Jordan for taking part in the “celebrity death prank” TikTok trend.

The viral prank, which gained momentum towards the end of 2022, involves someone secretly filming another person while falsely informing them that a famous figure has passed away.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Bassett’s son, whom she shares with her husband and fellow actor Courtney B. Vance, falsely told his parents that Jordan had died at age 35.

In the video, Bassett is seen holding her hand over her heart in shock, while repeatedly saying: “Uh-uh, uh-uh”. Courtney is then heard telling his son: “Stop it. You’re playing.”

Many considered the video to be in poor taste, especially since Bassett and Jordan are co-stars in the Black Panther films and know each other personally.

Vance later issued an apology in an Instagram video on Saturday (December 31). However, this too was later deleted.

“I apologise to Michael B Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” he said.

“Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.

“I own this was a mistake,” he continued. “I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”

In other news, Jordan is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III, in which he also stars, alongside Jonathan Majors.

The third instalment sees Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend, Apollo Creed.

Creed III is scheduled for release on March 2, 2023.