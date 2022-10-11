Angela Lansbury, known for various roles across stage, film and television, has died aged 96.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement (via Deadline), which reads: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw.”

A private family ceremony is scheduled to be held at a later date.

Lansbury is known for starring in whodunit series Murder, She Wrote, where she played writer and detective Jessica Fletcher across 12 seasons. Following its premiere in September 1984, the show came to an end on May 19, 1996.

She also starred in numerous stage musical adaptations, including Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and The King And I.

She received three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her breakthrough roles in 1944’s Gaslight, The Picture Of Dorian Gray in 1945 and 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate. In 2013, she was celebrated with an Honorary Award from the Academy.

Lansbury’s other notable roles include Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971, and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in 1991 Disney classic Beauty And The Beast, where she famously sang the track ‘Tale As Old As Time’.