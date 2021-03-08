Angelina Jolie named ‘Godmother’ of bees in new humanitarian venture

Angelina Jolie has been named the ‘Godmother’ of the 2021 Women for Bees program as part of an initiative to help save bees and empower women to be entrepreneurs.

The initiative, which is a partnership between perfume house Guerlain and UNESCO, aims to train women to be beekeepers as part of a 30-day programme.

The long term aim is to have 50 women undertake the programme, with 2,500 hives built in 25 UNESCO biosphere reserves around the world, and 125 million bees restocked.

The training is overseen by the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA), with participants taught how to run their own apiaries, as well as learning the protocols to sustain their colonies. Jolie’s role as Godmother will see her meet the trainees and track their progress.

“When women gain skills and knowledge their instinct is to help raise others,” Jolie said in a statement (via Harper’s Bazaar). “I’m excited to meet the women taking part in this program from all over the world. I look forward to getting to know them and learning about their culture and environment and the role bees play in that.

“I hope the training will strengthen their independence, their livelihoods and their communities.”

In other news, Jolie is due to appear soon as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals, which will depict “an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

The movie will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as “an unexpected tragedy forces [The Eternals] out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”