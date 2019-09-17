An animated Funko Pop! movie in the works

From Warner Animation Group, aka the makers of ‘The Lego Movie’

An animated movie based on Funko Pop! collectible figurines is in the works.

Warner Bros has optioned the rights to Funko, Deadline reported on Monday (September 16). The animated movie will be helmed by Warner Animation Group, which is behind the Lego Movie franchise and the upcoming sequel to Space Jam, among others.

“We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit,” Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said, per Deadline. “This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them.”

In a previous interview with Polygon, Mariotti said Funko was not interested in a movie that looked simply like “a cash grab or a brand extension of a toy”.

“You have to have a story that is compelling, that engages boys and girls and adults, and it needs to not look like a cash grab or a brand extension of a toy,” he said. “For us, there’s a lot more at risk by putting out an average to less-than-average movie than it is to elevate our status if we produce an amazing movie… You have to have an idea of what the story is like and what these characters are. And I think we’ve answered all those things.”

Funko, which was founded in 1998, launched the Funko Pop! line of vinyl figurines in 2011. In August, the company reported revenue of £154million ($191.2million) – or 38 percent growth – in the second quarter of 2019, surpassing analyst expectations.

The company has made several Funko Pop! figurines for musicians, including Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, Marilyn Manson, Post Malone, Morrissey and more. Upcoming figurines include characters from The Greatest Showman, Pokémon, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and The Walking Dead.