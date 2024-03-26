Anne Hathaway reveals she had a miscarriage while playing a pregnant woman

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while portraying a pregnant woman.

Speaking recently with Vanity Fair, the actor shared details about her experience doing a one-woman show titled Grounded. The production, which ran for six weeks, required her to act out giving birth every night.

She said about her first pregnancy: “The first time it didn’t work out for me.”

Describing the experience, the actor shared: “It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise…”

Speaking on her subsequent pregnancies, now being a mother of two, she said: “So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it—where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone—I wanted to let my sisters know, ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you.’”

Reportedly emotional while recalling the experience, she added: “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

Hathaway has spoken previously about fertility struggles, including in an Instagram post in 2019. Announcing her second pregnancy, she uploaded a photograph of her baby bump, along with a caption which read: “It’s not for a movie… #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.”

She added: “Sending you extra love”.

Speaking about the post in the Vanity Fair interview, the Interstellar actor said: “Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone.”

She also shared her surprise at learning how common the experience was, and that it was one she shared with many friends. She said: “I thought, Where is this information? Why are we feeling so unnecessarily isolated? That’s where we take on damage. So I decided that I was going to talk about it.”

She continued: “The thing that broke my heart, blew my mind, and gave me hope was that for three years after, almost daily, a woman came up to me in tears and I would just hold her, because she was carrying this [pain] around and suddenly it wasn’t all hers anymore.”

Explaining her reasons behind her Instagram post, she said: “It was more about what I wasn’t going to do. I wasn’t going to feel ashamed of something that seemed to me statistically to actually be quite normal.”

Elsewhere, Hathaway revealed how Christopher Nolan backed her amid a period of online “humiliation”.