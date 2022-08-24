Anne Heche to be laid to rest “among her peers” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche’s sons have said their mother will be laid to rest “among her peers” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper made the announcement on Wednesday (August 24), stating that the outpouring of love for their late mother had reminded them that she “also belongs to her fans” and the entertainment community.

The news comes after Heche was “peacefully taken off life support” on August 14, nine days after being involved in a serious car crash in which she sustained a severe anoxic brain injury.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the brothers said in a statement.

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events.

They added: “She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place of numerous stars, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, Anton Yelchin and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

Heche’s cause of death was later revealed to be a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The American actress first rose to fame for portraying twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She then grew to greater prominence in the ’90s, starring in movies such as Donnie Brasco (1997), the disaster film Volcano (1997), the slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and Harrison Ford thriller Six Days Seven Nights (1998).

With her final pieces of work still to be released, Heche will next be seen in the new HBO series The Idol from The Weeknd, which also stars Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Debby Ryan and Jennie Kim.