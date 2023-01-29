NewsFilm News

Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45

Tributes have poured in for the star after news of her passing

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Annie Wersching
Annie Wersching - CREDIT: Getty

Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45.

The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also appeared in HBO’s new drama The Last of Us.

Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, issued a statement following her passing. It read: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “

Tributes have poured in for Wersching on social media following news of her passing.

Jon Cassar, director and producer of 24, said: “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.

“Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it” (via Deadline).

Other tributes from Wersching’s friends, fans and colleagues can be seen here:

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Wersching’s family – you can donate to that here.
This is a developing story – more to follow 

