Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault allegations

Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort has responded after he was accused of sexual assault.

Posting a lengthy message on Instagram, Elgort denies the allegations, saying he “[has] never and would never assault anyone”.

The actor has been accused of assaulting a 17-year-old fan in 2014, who shared a post accusing him on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

Advertisement

In a response shared yesterday (June 20), Elgort said he “was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours.

“I cannot claim to understand [her] feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone,” he wrote.

The message continued with Elgort saying that it was “true” that he had a “brief legal and entirely consensual relationship” with the accuser in 2014, adding: “Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behaviour when I disappeared.”

He added: “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

The alleged victim claimed in a now-deleted statement on Twitter that she private messaged Elgort on Twitter, before he invited her to message him on his private Snapchat account.

Advertisement

“I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I just turned 17,” she wrote. “I was only fucking 17. And he was in his 20s.

“Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time… I WASNT there in that moment mentally,” she said, adding: “I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock I couldn’t leave I was only 5’2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be.”

The message continued: “I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like ‘you’re going to be a beautiful young lady when you’re older.’ I was fucking 17. He not only did that, but asked me for nudes. I was only 17.

“Finally I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal. I just want to heal and I [want] to tell other girls who have been through the same shit as me, you’re not alone.”