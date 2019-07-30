Ansel Elgort teases ‘Baby Driver’ sequel: “I think it’s going to happen”

The actor confirmed that a script and title exists

Ansel Elgort recently hinted that a sequel to Edgar Wright’s award-winning heist flick Baby Driver is officially underway.

In a new interview, Elgort – who played the titular getaway car driver in the 2017 film – revealed that Wright has completed the script and shared it with him. Elgort also noted that the movie might have a completely different title.

“He has shared [the script] with me,” Elgort told MTV News. “Yes, I think it’s going to happen. I think there will be a [Baby Driver sequel]. It has a different title, actually. [But] you’re gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though.”

When asked if Wright has unveiled any film pre-production plans, the actor replied with a simple yet coy “maybe”. You can check out Elgort’s response below:

Last year, Wright added fuel to the sequel rumours after he posted a cryptic post on Instagram celebrating the movie’s one-year anniversary. “Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon…” he wrote.

Plans to develop a follow-up to Wright’s 2017 blockbuster hit have been in the works for a while now. Wright revealed that he was planning a sequel shortly after the release of Baby Driver. “I’ve definitely got lots of ideas,” he said.“Whether it’s the next movie, I don’t know. I’m just working that out at the moment, actually. I have a couple of things that I’ve been developing, and also a couple of new ideas that I had, and all the nice things that I’ve been offered since.”

Wright is currently working on a handful of projects: In January, the director confirmed he’s got a new “psychological thriller” on the way. He’s also still working on a documentary about the 1970s band Sparks.

Meanwhile, Elgort is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie with Nicole Kidman, The Goldfinch. A new trailer for the film arrived late last week ahead of its September 13 release.