Ant-Man director Peyton Reed returns for franchise’s third instalment

Peyton Reed, the man behind 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, will return to the Marvel fold to direct the third instalment of the series.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Reed has signed on to helm Ant-Man 3, but the movie currently has no confirmed release date.

The movie’s plot details have not yet been shared, however Paul Rudd is expected to return as Scott Lang – it will be his fifth outing as the character.

Reed joined the MCU when he replaced Edgar Wright to helm the first Ant-Man movie. He is also known for directing the movies The Break-Up and Bring It On.

Meanwhile, MCU stalwart Paul Rudd has responded to Martin Scorsese’s recent comments that Marvel movies “are not cinema” in an interview with NME.

The legendary filmmaker made headlines earlier this month when he made disparaging comments about Marvel’s run of comic book movies.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” Scorsese said. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

When asked by NME what he makes of the acclaimed director’s recent statement, Rudd countered: “I love Martin Scorsese, I love his movies, I can’t wait to see The Irishman.”