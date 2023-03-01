‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ writer “surprised” by negative reviews

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania screenwriter Jeff Loveness has revealed his thoughts on the negative reviews that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film has received.

Following the release of the film, which has seen a sharp decrease in viewership in the box office across the globe in just its second week, Loveness has revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that he was “surprised” by the film’s negative reception.

“To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise,” Loveness said, “I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the… ?'”. He added: “I’m really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Pym). I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it.”

Shortly after the first reviews were released, Loveness decided to attend a public screening to see how audiences were reacting to the film in realtime. As Loveness tells The Daily Beast, the audience seemingly enjoyed the movie, with a majority of watchers laughing at the jokes he had written.

“I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! MODOK is great!'” he said of his initial reaction to fans’ reception of the film. “I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it’s not too bad, I can just get on with making things.”

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the MCU’s superhero franchise, stars Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp/Hope Van Dyne and Jonathan Majors as the new big bad Kang The Conqueror.

In a four-star review of the film, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “Kang has an intimidating presence not unlike Darth Vader. In fact, he’s so compelling that after his initial introduction about half-way through Quantumania, the other characters seem less interesting by comparison. Rudd and Lilly might be first-billed on the poster, but this is undeniably the Majors show”.