Anthony Hopkins is working on an autobiography: “I do have quite a memory”

Anthony Hopkins has revealed that he has begun writing his autobiography.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, the legendary actor revealed that he is in the midst of writing his autobiography, which he described as a “weird process”. At the age of 86, Hopkins has led a long, fruitful life and career. However, he says that has been blessed with “quite a memory” and that recollecting crucial events in his life is of no issue to him.

“I realized how I’m blessed with one thing. Maybe it’s my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years,” Hopkins said to the publication.

However, that isn’t the only project based on Hopkins’ life and career that’s currently in the works. The actor has also revealed that his wife, Stella Hopkins, is currently working on a documentary on his life and that she has “carte blanche to [cover] everything”.

When asked how far along in the process Stella is, Anthony Hopkins told PEOPLE: “I don’t know. I don’t ask her. It’s quite a lot of film. I don’t know when it’s going to come out.” However, he did add that Stella has already interviewed his The Silence Of The Lambs co-star Jodie Foster for the documentary.

On the topic of The Silence Of The Lambs, Hopkins said that the role of Hannibal Lecter remains “one of the best parts I’ve ever read”.

The actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of the cannibalistic serial killer in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, in which he starred opposite Jodie Foster. He recalled reading the film’s script while he was appearing on stage in London in M. Butterfly.

“I opened it. I sat in the dressing room in the theatre, and I read through the first scene of Lecter. I said, ‘Is this an offer?’ He said, ‘I’m not sure.’ I said, ‘I’m not going to read anymore, because this is one of the best parts I’ve ever read.’”

“I knew how to play the part,” he continued. “I do have an instinct about these roles. I could understand Lecter. I could understand the mystery of the man, the loner, the isolated voice in the dark, the man at the top of the stairs who’s not really there.”