Anthony Hopkins’ new film ‘Zero Contact’ to debut on NFT platform

Anthony Hopkins’ new film Zero Contact has become the first feature film acquisition for Vuele, a recently launched viewing and distribution platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The film will premiere as an NFT on the global platform, which launched last month as a joint venture between the film’s US producers, Enderby Entertainment, and financial technology company CurrencyWorks, according to Screen Daily.

Vuele states it is the first direct-to-consumer platform to offer users exclusive, limited edition film and other NFT content that they can watch, collect and trade on the platform.

Zero Contact, produced and directed by Enderby partner Rick Dugdale, follows five characters based in different parts of the world but connected by their commitment to a tech magnate (Hopkins) whose secret invention could play a dramatic role in the future of humanity.

The film was shot across 17 different countries, with Dugdale overseeing remotely from a virtual command centre in Los Angeles.

“Everything about this film is unconventional, from the way we shot the film using Zoom and remote production to its distribution on the first global NFT platform,” Dugdale explained. “We’re thrilled to bring a film of this magnitude with the star power of Anthony Hopkins as our first release on Vuele.”

In a four-star review of Hopkins’ most recent film, The Father, NME wrote: “As a drama, it’s powerful stuff. But as a way of understanding the real fears and insecurities that creep into the mind of anyone suffering from dementia, it’s devastating – likely almost unbearable for anyone who’s ever had a family member go through the same thing.

“After a year spent not being able to hug your elderly relatives, and with mental health issues on the rise after lockdown, this is a tough watch – but an important one.”