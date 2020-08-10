Antonio Banderas has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor announced the news on Twitter, saying he is being “forced to celebrate [his] 60th birthday” today (August 10) in quarantine.

“I want to make public that today… I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” he wrote.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible.

“I hope (the recommendations) allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that it is affecting so many people around the planet.”

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

He added: “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm.”

He concluded: “Big hug to everyone.”

Banderas is the latest star from the film world to contract the virus. Since a global lockdown was imposed back in March, the likes of Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson and Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju have all revealed that they caught the coronavirus.

Banderas’ most recent movie was 2019’s The Laundromat, which NME said contained action that “moves faster than a billionaire’s bank transfer” in a three-star review.