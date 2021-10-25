Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about “mental strength” needed for ‘Mad Max’ spin-off

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed new details about her preparation for the upcoming Mad Max spin-off Furiosa.

The actor will star as the lead in the film, which charts the origins of the female warrior originally played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

‘My preparation is just about becoming strong enough to be able to carry this film,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s what it is. It’s emotional strength, it’s physical strength, it’s mental strength. I cannot wait. I’m so excited.”

She also confirmed a light detail on the film’s concept. “It wouldn’t be Mad Max, if there were not vehicles of some sort,” she said.

The film is currently slated for a 2024 release, and Chris Hemsworth and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will co-star alongside Taylor-Joy.

Speaking as part of Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, Joy spoke about the upcoming film with her Emma co-star Josh O’Connor.

“The thing that makes me most excited about Furiosa is, number one, George Miller,” she said.

“That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him, and to grow alongside him.”

The Argentine-British actress has, however, received some stick from her family for how she pronounces her character’s name.

“My dad gives me a lot of hell because we speak Spanish, he calls her, ‘Furiosa,’” said Joy in a Spanish accent. “And I’m like, it’s an English-speaking film. But, like, ‘OK Daddy.’”