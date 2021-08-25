Anya Taylor-Joy to reunite with Robert Eggers for ‘Nosferatu’ remake

Anya Taylor-Joy will reunite with director Robert Eggers for a remake of vampire classic Nosferatu, according to reports.

Plans for a remake of the 1922 silent film were first reported in 2015, but were quietly put on hold. Taylor-Joy however, speaking to the Los Angeles Times, has said she’s set to work with the director once again on a new version of Nosferatu.

It’s likely Taylor-Joy will be playing Thomas Hutter’s wife in the remake (originally played by Greta Schröder), who is terrorised by vampire Count Orlok.

This will be the second time Nosferatu has received the remake treatment following Werner Herzog’s version in 1979, titled Nosferatu The Vampyre.

This marks Taylor-Joy’s third team-up following Eggers’ breakout 2016 horror movie The Witch, where she played the lead role of Thomasin. She’s also set to star in the director’s next movie, The Northman, alongside Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

The Northman, scheduled to release in 2022, is described as a revenge thriller which “explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father”. It follows Eggers’ second film, The Lighthouse, starring Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

The Nosferatu remake might be a way off yet however, with Taylor-Joy set to star in dark comedy The Menu from Succession’s Mark Mylod, the prequel of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, before reuniting with The Queen’s Gambit director Scott Frank for new thriller Laughter In The Dark.

The actress also stars opposite Matt Smith in Edgar Wright’s upcoming flick Last Night In Soho, set to be released on October 29.