Anya Taylor-Joy takes aim at Chris Hemsworth in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Imperator Furiosa takes aim at Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus in the new trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – check it out below.

The film is a prequel to 2015’s action classic Mad Max: Fury Road, and it will feature The Queen’s Gambit star Taylor-Joy taking on the role of the war captain originally played by Charlize Theron.

Venturing back to before the events in Fury Road, the new movie follows the story of a young Furiosa as she is taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and forced to find a way to survive.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer shows Furiosa being torn away from her life as a child and into the stewardship of Dementus. As her new master wages war against The Immortan Joe, Furiosa must survive many trials before she can attempt to find her way home.

It marks the fifth instalment to the Mad Max franchise, and also features Tom Burke and Alyla Browne.

Other actors to star in the forthcoming prequel include Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme, as well as Fury Road actors Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson who will be reprising their roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic.

In December, Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the film, which sees George Miller return as director. It is set to arrive in theatres on May 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Released back in 2015, at the time Miller described his first Mad Max film in 30 years as a “western on wheels”. It starred Tom Hardy as former highway patrolman “Mad” Max Rockatansky – formerly played by Mel Gibson – alongside Theron. Last year, it was crowned the best film of the past 25 years on a list compiled by Rotten Tomatoes

In a four-and-a-half star review upon its release, NME described the film as “packed with epic action sequences” and rife with a “relentless onslaught of thrills, spills and burning grilles”.

“Everything about Mad Max: Fury Road is as ridiculous and thrilling as it sounds, but Miller’s film also has heart,” it read. “The unspoken bond that gradually develops between Theron’s stoic Furiosa and Hardy’s buff, grunting Max is unexpectedly touching, and provides an emotionally satisfying conclusion to what is surely the most exhilarating film of 2015 so far.”