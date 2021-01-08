Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed she completed the entire The Lord Of The Rings trilogy on Christmas Day.

The 24-year-old actress, who stars as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix‘s The Queen’s Gambit, is such a big fan of the fantasy films that watching them in one sitting is a Christmas tradition.

While sporting a very similar look to the Galadriel (the character played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s 2001-2003 film series), Taylor-Joy told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that her “number one goal in life” is to look like an elf.

“I just thought, ‘OK, you have to find a way to bring something positive to this,'” Taylor-Joy told Colbert about having to spend Christmas away from her family in Argentina. “What’s a wonderful tradition that you really enjoy?’ And the answer is obviously Lord Of The Rings. Like, obviously.”

Colbert, who is also a big Lord Of The Rings fan, then asked her if she opted for the theatrical or extended versions of the three films.

She said she watched The Fellowship Of The Ring‘s theatrical cut before moving on to the extended edition of The Two Towers. “Just because I love Two Towers,” she said. But for The Return Of The King she was forced to opt for the theatrical cut because her viewing partner fell asleep, “which is sacrilege, I know”.

Amazon Studios is currently working on a big budget TV adaption of The Lord Of The Rings, for which filming has been underway in New Zealand.

Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, was announced recently as the lead role in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

The announcement comes after it was previously thought that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer would take up the role depicted by actress Charlize Theron in the 2015 blockbuster.