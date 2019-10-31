Apparently Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was never really going to leave the MCU

Holland has previously referred to the saga as the “most stressful time” of his life

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was never actually in much danger of leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it turns out.

It seemed like the franchise was reportedly leaving Marvel back in August, after Disney and Sony failed to come to an agreement, but the following month it was announced that Spider-Man was set to return to the MCU after all, with Marvel and Sony striking a new deal.

Now, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s Alan Horn reveals that there was never actually that much danger of Spider-Man leaving the MCU.

“The fan base, which is important to all of us, seemed to really respond to what Tom and his folks have done before with our people,” Horn began.

“They like the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feige were involved [in the two Spider-Man films]. We heard feedback out there that suggested that joining forces once again was probably really a good idea.”

Sony’s Tom Rothman added: “This was a classic win-win-win. A win for Sony, a win for Disney, a win for the fans.

“The only thing I would say is that news cycles and the rhythm of negotiations do not necessarily overlap. And this is, in the words of Shakespeare, a consummation devoutly to be wished. We would have gotten there, and the news got ahead of some things.”

Tom Holland recently opened up about how the Spider-Man Marvel split was the “most stressful time” of his life.

“I’m sure there’s some contractual obliged thing where I can’t say anything about anything, so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut,” he said.