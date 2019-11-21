Apple cancels ‘The Banker’ film premiere as sexual abuse allegations emerge against real-life subject’s son

The Apple original is set to come to the streamer next month

The premiere of Apple+’s first major film has been cancelled after sexual abuse allegations were made against the real-life subject’s son.

The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, was set to premiere at the AFI Fest today (November 21).

In the film, Mackie plays revolutionary businessman Bernard Garrett Sr, who, alongside his partner (Jackson) become the first African-American bankers in the USA.

Cancelled just a day before its planned premiere, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the pulling of the show is due to allegations made against Bernard Garrett Jr, the real-life son of Garrett Sr.

The report sees Cynthia and Sheila Garrett, Bernard’s half-sisters, allege that Bernard “sexually molested them over the course of a few years”.

It goes on to reveal that Cynthia is writing a new book about her experiences, which is due for release next year.

Apple declined to comment on the claims themselves, but have released a statement on the cancellation of the film’s premiere, saying: “We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention.

“We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.”

The Banker is set to come to Apple+ on December 7, with a theatrical release the day before.