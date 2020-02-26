Apple won’t let movie villains use an iPhone on camera, says Rian Johnson

Director Rian Johnson has shared a rule implemented by Apple on the use of their products in films.

Discussing a scene of his recent whodunnit comedy Knives Out with Vanity Fair, Johnson spoke of a detail many might have missed.

“I don’t know if I should say this or not, haha! … It’s very interesting,” the director begins in the scene breakdown video, at the 2:52min mark.

“Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but — and this is very pivotal, if you’re ever watching a mystery movie — bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.” Watch the full video below:

“Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now,” Johnson continued.

Apple have not responded to the filmmaker’s statement. Knives Out was released in cinemas last November to enthusiastic reviews. NME’s Olly Richards gave the film four stars, calling it “delicious, brilliantly constructed pure entertainment.”

Knives Out was confirmed for a sequel last month, focusing on Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc taking on another case. “Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more,” producer Ram Bergman said.