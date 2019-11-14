Imprisoned but not forgotten – this isn't the end for Orm

The end of Aquaman might have spelled a defeat for Arthur Curry’s half-brother and sworn enemy, Orm, but Patrick Wilson has now said this might not be the end for the Ocean Master.

The first film ended with the villain’s imprisonment – no violent death in this face-off. A sequel to James Wan’s hit – now the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe – has been slated for a 2022 release, and Wilson’s involvement now seems somewhat more likely.

“I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters],” Wilson told the Hollywood Reporter. “I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.”

Whether this means Wilson’s Orm will reprise his role as the main villain in the new film or merely crop up with a cameo while Aquaman faces new threats remains to be seen.

In the next few years, Wilson and Wan will continue to nurture their working relationship, following the first two Conjuring films directed by Wan, and looking ahead into the third starring Wilson and still involving Wan in a producing role.

Beyond the ocean, Wilson has been keeping busy on dry land with a role as US Pacific Fleet intelligence officer Lieutenant Commander Edwin T. Layton, in Roland Emmerich‘s WWII movie Midway focusing on the titular historic battle.