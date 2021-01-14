Armie Hammer has dropped out of Shotgun Wedding following recent social media allegations.

The Call Me By Your Name actor announced he would no longer star in the Lionsgate comedy opposite Jennifer Lopez, in light of leaked private messages claimed to have been written by Hammer.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The messages in question allegedly involve Armie Hamer privately messaging explicit content on Facebook and on Instagram, screenshots of which have been circulating on social media. At the time of writing, the authenticity of the messages is yet to be verified.

A spokesperson for Shotgun Wedding gave an earlier statement confirming Hammer’s departure from the project, saying: “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision.”

Armie Hammer most recently starred in Ben Wheatley’s Netflix remake of Rebecca, opposite Lily James.

In a three-star review of the film, NME said: “There’s nothing awful about what Netflix has come up with here, but not much stands out either. All in all, it’s frustratingly fine – and when there are so many other, better versions of this story available, that’s not quite good enough.”