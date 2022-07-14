Armie Hammer reportedly “broke” and selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands to support his family, according to reports.

On July 6, a tweet went viral (which has since been deleted) depicting Hammer as working as a hotel concierge employed at Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman. After the flyer – originally tweeted by Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire – gained traction on social media, hotel staff denied the actor was working there and stated it was a prank.

In the days following, TMZ published photos appearing to show Hammer working as a timeshare salesman at the resort. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Monday (July 11), however, director of sales at Morritt’s, Chris Butcher, said Hammer wasn’t an employee but plays golf with one of the resort’s staff members, who invited the actor to “come and see what we do”.

A report on Variety published on Wednesday (July 13), however, has since claimed Hammer is selling timeshares at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands.

“He is working at a cubicle,” an anonymous source told the publication. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, released a statement to Entertainment Weekly in response to the claims, saying: “I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it.”

Allegations against Hammer first surfaced in January 2021, which caused him to drop out of shooting the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. A month later, he was dropped by his agent and publicist.

He was subsequently accused of rape and dropped from further projects. It was reported that Hammer checked into a rehabilitation treatment centre in June last year to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues”.

Hammer has denied all the allegations against him. In a statement, his lawyer said: “With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.