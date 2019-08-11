Armie Hammer suggests Marvel boycott over chairman financially supporting President Trump

"jussayin"

Armie Hammer has called on people to boycott Marvel due to its chairman’s financial ties to President Donald Trump.

The Call Me By Your Name actor has weighed into the recent discussions surrounding the billionaire investor of companies Equinox and Soul Cycle, who is hosting a fundraiser for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

With many notable figures publicly cancelling their subscriptions to the services in protest, Hammer has highlighted that Marvel chairman Isaac Perlmutter also donates significant amounts of money to POTUS’ campaigns.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (August 9), Hammer wrote: “Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin.”

See the post below:

Official government reports reveal that Perlmutter has donated $2,800 (£2,326) to the Trump campaign, which is the maximum individual amount per election. He also gave almost half a million dollars to Republican committees and wider Trump campaigns.

Perlmutter, who was CEO of Marvel Entertainment from 2005 to 2017, is currently chairman of the company, which looks after the Marvel comics, Marvel Animation titles, and pre-Disney+ TV shows.

