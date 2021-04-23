Controversial messages allegedly sent by Armie Hammer are set to be sold as NFT art by a woman who claims she received messages from the actor.

In January, numerous women began sharing screenshots of alleged messages from Hammer where he expressed cannibal, rape and kidnapping fantasies, and claimed that he had been manipulative towards them.

Now, in an effort to support those who have come forward, Brooklyn-based artist and writer Julia Morrison, who claims she received messages from Hammer, is taking advantage of NFT technology to “authenticate” the messages.

Morrison believes she’s found a way to hold Hammer accountable and convince anyone who has questioned the validity of the accusations levied against him.

“The NFT is the new notary,” Morrison told The Daily Beast. “What I’ve done is, anyone who questions the authenticity of these exchanges, I have now created light boxes with them, and I minted them as NFTs in order to say that these things are authentic and real. It’s like a checkmate.”

According to Morrison, Hammer sent her an Instagram DM back in 2017, which she didn’t notice the messages until years later after her friends alerted her to the fact that the actor was following her account.

After striking up a conversation with him about how the rich kept getting richer during the pandemic, she claims he began making comments about wanting a sex slave after recently being in a country where royalty and wealth allows you to do “very weird” things.

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public space at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will fuck strangers for me,” Hammer allegedly wrote in a message to Morrison.

“I just can’t get it out of my head,” she told The Daily Beast. “I posted about the greatest wealth transfer we’ve ever seen in the history of humankind, and here we have this rich dude sliding into my DMs trying to lure me in.”

Morrison is titling the pieces, Armie DM TMI NFT: Dibs On Ribs and Armie DM TMI NFT: Caligula Triptych. She plans to donate some of the money made from the NFT sale to charity.

Morrison said the most important thing to her is shifting the conversation from Hammer losing film roles and putting it back on his allegedly abusive behaviour. “I’m sick of people not believing women,” she said. “I would read all the comments and it’s so triggering to see people saying stuff on the internet, like, ‘Fuck these women, we don’t believe them. They’re making it up. They’re doing it for this, they’re doing it for that.'”

“What I’m doing is basically taking Armie Hammer’s head, I’m shrinking it, and I’m putting it on a stake on the outside of the house of #MeToo,” Morrison continued. “This is to stand in solidarity and to say believe women and to believe these women’s stories.”

In February, Hammer was dropped by his agent and publicist in light of the social media controversy, after exiting several projects including Lionsgate comedy Shotgun Wedding and Godfather miniseries The Offer.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me,” Hammer said in a statement after he left Shotgun Wedding.

Last month, Hammer was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”. Hammer denies the allegations.

It is said that Effie is the same woman who anonymously posted allegations about Hammer on social media earlier in the year.

Hammer is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department following the allegations. His lawyer said in a statement:

“With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.