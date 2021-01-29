Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers responds to recent controversy

Elizabeth Chambers, the estranged wife of Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, has broken her silence on Hammer’s ongoing social media controversy.

Earlier this month, screenshots were shared on social media of Hammer allegedly privately messaging explicit content on Facebook and on Instagram.

Since the messages began circulating, Hammer dropped out of his role in Lionsgate comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, and is now also leaving upcoming Godfather miniseries The Offer with Paramount.

Chambers, who filed for divorce from Hammer last July, responded to a report on Instagram from Just Jared about Bones & All, the new film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie centres around a woman “on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.” Responding to the similarities between the film’s plot and the desires expressed by Hammer in the messages he allegedly sent, Chambers wrote: “No. Words.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when announcing he was leaving Shotgun Wedding. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The controversial messages in question allegedly involve Hammer privately messaging explicit content on Facebook and on Instagram, screenshots of which have been circulating on social media. At the time of writing, the authenticity of the messages is yet to be verified.