‘Army of the Dead’ star Omari Hardwick explains cliffhanger ending

Army of the Dead star Omari Hardwick has opened up about the film’s cliffhanger ending.

In Zack Snyder’s new zombie heist movie for Netflix, Hardwick’s character Vanderohe finds himself in a private plane’s bathroom before realising he has been bitten by a zombie.

“I think where I was at mentally was, ‘Wow, this is funny, the parody,'” Hardwick recently told Collider.

“Of course you see him laughing, because looking at the mirror at himself it’s beautiful that it was set up for me to have to really dissect myself.”

He continued: “‘Mirror mirror on the wall, who is really the most confused of them all?’ At this point, it’s this guy who thought perhaps he had some things figured out. As much as he knew going in, he still has some things left to figure out.

“He’s looking at the end at himself like, ‘Wow, okay, so any of the philosophies that I threw out, do they now work? Do they save me or are they just that?'”

Omari Hardwick recently starred in Power on Starz, as the show’s protagonist James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

In a three-star review of Army of the Dead, NME wrote: “It’s functional. It’s slick. The opening credits – like 2009’s Watchmen, arguably the peak of proceedings – are very, very cool.

“Oh, and it’s got a zombie tiger in it. No film with a zombie tiger in it – a lick even the master Romero never struck upon – will never not be worthy of a Friday night viewing.”