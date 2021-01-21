Arnold Schwarzenegger has celebrated receiving the COVID-19 vaccine with a quote from the Terminator film series.

The actor and former governor of California shared the good news after being vaccinated at Dodger Stadium.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine,” he continued, adding his line from the films: “Come with me if you want to live!”

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Several fans replied to the tweet with more quotes, with one person writing: “That was only the first shot. You’ll be back.”

Another fan chimed in saying “That was the tenth needle she tried. The others kept snapping on his metal endoskeleton,” nodding to Schwarzenegger’s character in the franchise.

That was the tenth needle she tried. The others kept snapping on his metal endoskeleton. — Laurence Doherty (@DocFourFour) January 21, 2021

At the time of writing, people over the age of 65 in Los Angeles County are eligible to receive a vaccination.

Willie Nelson received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week in Cedar Park, Texas, his wife recently confirmed.

“We’re lucky,” she told Rolling Stone. “We made sure that [he] wasn’t cutting anybody – in fact, the healthcare workers were kind of angry that we had waited so long because he is 87 years old and has COPD.”

She added that her husband “was bragging yesterday after he got it that he didn’t even have a sore arm”, but also said: “Now, today, of course his arm is sore.”