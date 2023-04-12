Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes pothole outside his house himself after repair takes too long

Arnold Schwarzenegger fixed a pothole outside his house himself after waiting weeks for a repair.

The Terminator star grew tired of the “giant” pothole outside his Los Angeles residence that he decided to take matters into his own hands.

With footage showing he and his team fixing the hole, the former California governor said: “Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.

“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

After he was thanked for the work by a neighbour in the video, he added: “You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

Elsewhere, Sylvester Stallone recently discussed his historic rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying that they used to “dislike each other immensely”.

The two actors were box office titans in the 1980s and 1990s through various action franchises, including Rambo, Rocky, Conan The Barbarian, Predator and The Terminator.

In an interview with Forbes, Stallone explained their shared experience as action stars however is the reason they weren’t friends off-screen at the time, before they came together on films like The Expendables and 2013’s Escape Plan.

“We really disliked each other immensely because we were… this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn’t been since really,” Stallone said.