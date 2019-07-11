Rules of Success will see Arnie offering motivational advice

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting his own show on Snapchat, announced as one of the first of the social media platform’s new ‘Creator Shows’.

The videos will be filmed in vertical format, with between eight and ten episodes per series, lasting around five minutes each.

Arnie’s show, ‘Rules of Success With Arnold Schwarzenegger’, will see the body-builder turned actor turned politician offering motivational advice. It’s due to air later this summer on the app’s ‘Discover’ page.

Other celebrities who are signed up for Creator Shows include comedian Kevin Hart, tennis superstar Serena Williams and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Influencers such as Emma Chamberlain, Loren Grey, and Rickey Thompson have also signed up for the partnership, which will see creators able to earn money through advertising.

Motivational speaking has been something of a theme when it comes to Schwarzenegger’s recent work. In May he added hip-hop to his CV with ‘Pump It Up – The Motivation Song’.

The track saw him team up with Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier, with Schwarzenegger rapping about his own life and accomplishments, including his roles in The Terminator and Conan The Barbarian.

He’ll be back in cinemas this autumn, meanwhile, with Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth installment in the sci-fi franchise, due in cinemas on October 23.