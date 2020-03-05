Arnold Schwarzenegger is suing a Russian robotics firm £7.7m for using his face

Arnold Schwarzenegger has launched a $10m (£7.7m) lawsuit against Russian robotics company Promobot for using his face to promote one of its products.

According to TMZ, the suit alleges that the actor has become the “unwilling face” of the Robo-C, a service robot that can be made to look like a person of the owner’s choice.

It’s claimed the Schwarzenegger Robo-C has appeared at several technology events, and the 72-year-old actor said he was asked to pose with the model at an event in 2019.

Schwarzenegger’s lawyer reportedly sent a cease and desist letter in January. It’s alleged that the robot using his facial likeness appeared at New York Toy Fair in February.

In the lawsuit Schwarzenegger is reportedly seeking punitive damages, any profits made from the robot featuring his image, and legal fees. The star also demanded that Promobot stops using his likeness.

In 2017 Schwarzenegger’s face was used as a robotic head in PPI adverts, with impressionist David Brent voicing it.

