Arnold Schwarzenegger kicked in the back during event in South Africa

The assailant was quickly detained

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked while attending a sporting event in South Africa.

The actor and former Governor of California was being filmed by someone while he was taking photographs with fans at the edge of a sports court when a person drop-kicked him in the back.

The Sandton Chronicle reports that Schwarzenegger was at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg for the Arnold Classic Africa event when the incident happened. He had been judging a skipping competition.

In the video clip, a person who appears to be a man approaches Schwarzenegger suddenly from behind and kicks him. He is quickly detained by security staff and removed from the venue.

Schwarzenegger has since posted on Twitter to tell fans that there is “nothing to worry about”.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

He wrote: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about.

“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Schwarzenegger is starring in the rebooted Terminator, which is due for release on November 22, 2019. Director James Cameron has confirmed that the film is intended to be a direct sequel to Judgement Day.

The film was originally planned to be released in July but had to be pushed back after Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery.