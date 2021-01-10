Arnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump: “He will go down in history as the worst president ever”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump in a new video following last week’s Capitol riots.
Supporters of the president took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday (January 6) to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.
Earlier today (January 10), the Terminator actor and former governor of California released a lengthy video criticising the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol Building.
Discussing his own childhood in Austria, Schwarzenegger talked about the lasting impact of Kristallnacht, which he described as “a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys”.
“Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States,” Schwarzenegger said. “But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted… [and] trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”
The actor went on to warn Americans to be “aware of the dire consequences of selfishness and cynicism”, before turning his attention to Trump.
“He sought a coup by misleading people with lies,” the actor said. “President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”
This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has criticised the president. In 2017, he released a powerful video message in which he attacked Trump’s response to neo-Nazi violence that was taking place in Charlottesville at the time.
In the video, the actor said Trump has “a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism”.
Meanwhile, Trump’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been suspended indefinitely over fears that his posts could incite further violence following the Capitol riots.
While Twitter has banned Trump permanently, his suspension from Facebook and Instagram could be lifted following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.