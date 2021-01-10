Arnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump: “He will go down in history as the worst president ever”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump in a new video following last week’s Capitol riots.

Supporters of the president took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday (January 6) to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

Earlier today (January 10), the Terminator actor and former governor of California released a lengthy video criticising the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol Building.

Discussing his own childhood in Austria, Schwarzenegger talked about the lasting impact of Kristallnacht, which he described as “a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys”.

“Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States,” Schwarzenegger said. “But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted… [and] trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”