Arnold Schwarzenegger has confused his son in law, actor Chris Pratt, with Marvel star Chris Evans while on a livestream with Pratt.

The Terminator actor was appearing on an Instagram Live last week (December 31) with Pratt, who is married to his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Hello, Chris… Evans. Not Chris Evans, sorry. I screw up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt,” Schwarzenegger said when beginning the livestream with Pratt.

Advertisement

He added: “I didn’t look at the cue cards the right way. Sorry about that. I should know your name. You’re my favourite son-in-law.”

Pratt then jokingly responded: “I’m your only son-in-law, I better be your favourite!”

Watch the entire Instagram Live stream below.

Last year, Chris Pratt faced criticism for perceived conservative political views, leading him to be dubbed “worst Chris in Hollywood”.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was the subject of a Twitter poll, asking which Chris out of Pratt, Pine, Evans and Hemsworth should be removed from Hollywood.

Advertisement

Pratt quickly attracted criticism from a widespread array on Twitter users – who criticised his perceived support for the Republican Party and his attendance at a church which was described as “infamously anti-LGBTQ” by actor Elliot Page.

Pratt was then defended by his Avengers co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, who wrote: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…”

James Gunn, who directed Pratt in 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, added: “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. [Chris Pratt] is the best dude in the world.

“I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. “Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”