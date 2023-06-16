Arnold Schwarzenegger says he could “clearly” win 2024 presidential election

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he would run for president now if he could, saying that he could “see so clearly” how he would win.

The action star – who was born in Austria and moved to the US in 1968 before becoming a US citizen in 1983 – is not eligible to run, but said it would be “a no brainer” if he could.

“The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural born US citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” Schwarzenegger was asked in an episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? which goes live today (June 16).

Advertisement

“Well, yes, of course,” the actor responded (via People). “I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together,” he continued.

“Who is here today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for.”

“You’re saying you would run for president in 2024?” Wallace asked the Terminator actor, to which Schwarzenegger responded: “Absolutely.”

“Put me in because it’s, look – it’s a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election.”

The actor won the gubernatorial races in California in 2003 and 2006, and served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Advertisement

“I mean, it’s like me and California,” he continued. “And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together.”

“There’s just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

Back in 2021, Schwarzenegger said Donald Trump would “go down in history as the worst president ever”.