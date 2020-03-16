Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a bizarre video encouraging people to avoid public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by his pony and donkey.

Taking to Twitter, the Terminator actor is seen sitting at a table in his home with his pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu amid directives in California to close bars and clubs, as well as restaurants to stop dine-in service, and for those over 65 to stay at home (via Los Angeles Times).

Captioning the clip, the former California governor wrote: “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Schwarzenegger then told his followers: “See, the important thing is you stay at home, because there is a curfew now. Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house any more in California. So we stay at home and eat here.”

As he fed a carrot to Whiskey and Lulu, he told the animals: “Oh yes that’s yummy. Lulu loves carrots, Whiskey loves carrots, I just had my little bit of vegan food. Oh yes, that was yummy, huh?

“See that’s what we do, we don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu, we have a good time, we get entertained… look at the beautiful smile she has.”

Schwarzenegger later reiterated that people should avoid restaurants and public gatherings as he proceeded to embrace the two animals.

In New York City, meanwhile, all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres will close in an effort to tackle coronavirus.