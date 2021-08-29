‘As The World Turns’ actor Matthew Mindler dies, aged 19

Matthew Mindler, the child actor of As The World Turns, has died at the age of 19.

The actor was reported missing earlier this week having disappeared from the campus of Millersville University, Pennsylvania, where he was a first year student.

A statement from Millersville University president Daniel A Wubah announced that Mindler had died.

He said: “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University.”

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

He added: “This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

According to local reports, Mindler’s body was found in Manor Township which is located near the Millersville campus. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

The former child star also played Steve Coogan’s son in the comedy film Our Idiot Brother, alongside Paul Rudd.

His credits also included soap opera As the World Turns alongside a number of short films.

This is a developing story.