Ashley Graham comments on “awkward” Oscars interview with Hugh Grant

Ashley Graham has spoken out following her “awkward” Oscars interview with Hugh Grant.

Graham caught up with the actor on the red carpet at 95th Academy Awards, but their exchange was deemed uncomfortable viewing by those watching at home.

The interview began with Graham referring to Grant as a “veteran of the Oscars”, which seemed to take the actor by surprise. She then asked what his “favourite thing” about the Oscars is.

Grant replied: “Well, it’s fascinating… the whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.”

Graham seemingly misinterpreted his answer as a reference to the Vanity Fair afterparty, before asking what he was most excited to see at the ceremony, and if he had any favourites to receive an Oscar.

“No one in particular,” Grant replied. hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Attempting to draw a longer response out of the actor, Graham turned her attention to his attire, asking: “What are you wearing?”

But Grant once again gave a short and honest response. “Just my suit,” he said, adding that he couldn’t remember who his tailor was.

In one last attempt to save the interview, Graham moved onto Grant’s brief appearance in Netflix‘s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

She said: “What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?” To which Grant replied: “Well I’m barely in it. I was in it for about three seconds.”

“It still must have been fun though, you had fun right?” asked Graham, with the actor simply responding: “Erm… Almost.”

Following the event, Graham was asked by TMZ if she was offended by Grant’s attitude during the interview.

“You know what, my momma told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go,” she said.

On social media, some viewers criticised Grant for being “rude”, while others suggested that Graham’s questions warranted his seemingly unenthused responses.

“Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview,” wrote one. “Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious! Don’t agree to an interview if you’re going to be an ass.”

Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview! Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious! Don't agree to an interview if you're going to be an ass. #Oscars — SB Thrower (@sbthro) March 12, 2023

Some backed the actor, however, including comedian David Baddiel. “Those on here having a go at Hugh Grant for being rude on the Oscars red carpet have perhaps mixed up the word rude with the word real,” he tweeted.

Another user wrote: “Hugh Grant wasn’t rude like so many people have posted, I don’t think the interviewer or the people who think he was rude know Hugh Grant. Ask a stupid question get a stupid answer.”

Those piling on to him reveal, again, how much social media has become a scolding machine. All Grant does is respond naturally to the questions, but the opportunity is seen to tell him off, and therefore to say, underneath "I am a better person than this" – and pat they come. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 13, 2023