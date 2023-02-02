Ashton Kutcher apologises for not recognising Harry Styles at karaoke

Ashton Kutcher has jokingly apologised to Harry Styles for not recognising him at a karaoke party.

In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher shared his go-to karaoke story in which he failed to recognise Styles after he sang an ABBA song.

“There’s an extraordinarily well known singer, that is maybe the best singer today, that we happen to be neighbours with, and she happens to be throwing a karaoke party,” Kutcher begins. “And she gets up and does this like out of the world bananas [performance], and I’m like ‘This is just so unfair.'”

Advertisement

Of the incident with Styles, Kutcher continued: “And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song… I’m like, oh my god. It’s bananas. So this kid gets off stage, and Mila [Kunis] and I go up to him.

“We’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.’ He goes, ‘Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that.’ So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy in the boy band. He’s a professional singer.'”

He added: “Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I like feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently split his trousers in front of Jennifer Anniston at one of his shows in LA.

The moment happened during Styles’ show at the Kia Forum on Thursday (January 26), when during ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, he knelt down at the edge of the stage and burst open the crotch on his brown leather trousers.