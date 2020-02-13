People Just Do Nothing star and co-creator Asim Chaudhry has called the mockumentary’s upcoming film “an event, not just a film”.

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan was announced back in November, and is set to hit screens in August.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at last night’s NME Awards 2020 at London’s O2 Brixton Academy, Chaudhry revealed that the film is currently in “the editing room”.

“We’re going to try and make it an event, not just a film – like an immersive experience,” he told NME’s Nick Reilly. “[After] five series’ of television, it just made sense to end it with a film.

Expanding on the reasons why they decided to film in Japan, Chaudhry added: “We had a thousand ideas about what to do with the film – and it’s not just to get a free holiday to Japan – but we kept coming back to that idea.

“It’s just a fish out of water. It’s funny to see these idiots in a foreign land, getting everything wrong. It’s really funny. It sounds mental, but when you see it, hopefully it’ll make sense.”

Asked whether the film treads the same line as the likes of the Inbetweeners movie and other British holiday sitcoms, Chaudhry said: “There’s always a similar theme with fish out of water, holiday, lad kind-of stuff. I’d say this is more of a ‘getting the band back together’ story. It’s sweet, it’s funny.” Watch the full interview below.

