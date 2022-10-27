Aubrey Plaza, star of new film Emily The Criminal, has recalled an incident in a previous job where she had her photograph taken with Donald Trump.

Speaking about previous jobs in an interview with Emily The Criminal director John Patton Ford, the actor shared that her worst job experience was working as a mascot in New York City.

Plaza, who had to dress as British children’s character Noddy for the job, said this led to an encounter with the Trump family.

“One evening as Noddy the elf, my boss at the time said, ‘Get a picture with the Trump family,’ and [Donald] Trump did not want anything to do with me,” Plaza said. “I was very creepily, arms open, like, ‘Hey buddy!’ I got in there, I had to.”

Showing the photo in question, Plaza added: “I have the picture to prove it. There’s no indication that it’s me in that costume, but it is me in that costume.”

Plaza plays the lead character in crime thriller Emily The Criminal, which follows a young woman who, after struggling to land a job due to a minor criminal record, takes a gig as a “dummy shopper” where she buys goods with stolen credit cards.

The film also stars Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon, Bernardo Badillo and Jonathan Avigdori.

Plaza’s next role is in the second season of HBO series The White Lotus, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Will Sharpe and Michael Imperioli.

Emily The Criminal is out now on Digital Download.