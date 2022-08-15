Aubrey Plaza wants to play Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ film

Aubrey Plaza has expressed interest in playing Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider film.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (August 9), Plaza said director Edgar Wright texted her mistakenly believing she had been cast as Lara Croft after seeing a magazine front cover for her new film, Emily The Criminal.

Speaking to Newsweek after the appearance, Plaza said: “Look, I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I love it. It was so funny when [Edgar] texted me that because I didn’t realise how strikingly similar those photos are.

“Emily is carrying a purse strap and Lara Croft has a gun holster; those are very different. It’s very weird and totally accidental, but I’ll take it.”

Angelina Jolie first played the role, based on the game series, in 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, which was followed by sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle Of Life in 2003.

A reboot titled Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander was released in 2018. A sequel was initially in development with Vikander attached, but it was cancelled last month after MGM lost the film rights to the franchise (via TheWrap).

Aside from Emily The Criminal, Plaza is set to star in the second season of The White Lotus, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander and F. Murray Abraham.

The White Lotus season two is scheduled to premiere in October on HBO in the US.