Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet tell us about their obsessions with Radiohead and The Beatles

Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet have opened up about their obsessions with Radiohead and The Beatles.

The two Dune co-stars sat down with NME to discuss Dune: Part 2. The actors were asked if there were any current albums that they were currently obsessed with at the moment to which Butler replied with Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ and Chalamet with The Beatles’ 2023 reissue of the ‘Blue’ album.

“It’s an old faithful that I have listened to more than any other album. But ‘In Rainbows’ by Radiohead. I just recently have just been playing that over and over. And ‘Chet Baker Sings’,” shared Butler.

He continued: “I think ‘In Rainbows’ is a perfect album and almost for any mood. It makes me feel so much and I just love it. Chet Baker, same thing. It’s just the sound of his voice and it’s another one that’s from beginning to end it’s just perfect. I just love it.”

Chalamet also responded saying: “I think it’s an official release but I guess it was a re-release of The Beatles ‘1967 to 1970’ and its like a 14-track or 28-track release. My mom listened to a lot of Beatles growing up but maybe some more of the mainstream classics. Obviously a re-release is going to have a lot of hits but I’m like at the beginning of, honestly through the world of Bob [Dylan], who I think was very admiring of The Beatles, they were the contemporaries in some way. And just like god, what a time.”

Butler previously portrayed the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhman’s 2022’s Elvis and Chalamet is set to portray the role of Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic of the folk icon.

Butler and Chalamet appear as co-stars in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 which was released in cinemas on February 29. In a four-star review of the film, NME shared: “At any rate, the door is left wide open for a third instalment, and Villeneuve has already indicated his willingness to continue with an adaptation of Herbert’s sequel: Dune Messiah, should Part Two rake in enough spicy space cash, so there may well be more to come. In the meantime, make sure you see this on the biggest, loudest screen you can find.”

In other news, the dramatic trailer for Butler and Tom Hardy’s upcoming film, The Bikeriders, has arrived.