Austin Butler reveals Quentin Tarantino’s heartwarming on-set ritual

Austin Buttler has lifted the lid on working with Quentin Tarantino and revealed the iconic director has a heart-warming side to him.

READ MORE: 50 music biopics to see before you die

Recalling his time on the set of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, The Elvis star said he was surprised by a ritual the director has for the entire cast and crew. He disclosed what happened the first day he was on set for his “dream” acting gig with Hot Ones.

“I’ve talked a lot about how much Quentin meant to me,” he told the YouTube channel [as per the Mirror]. “It was always my dream to work with him. We’re on set and he says, ‘OK, we got it. We’re going to do one more. You know why?’

Advertisement

“And the entire crew screams, ‘Because we love making movies!’ And the first time you’re there, you’re not in on it. So Brad, Leo, everybody is like, ‘Because we love making movies!’”

Butler added that the Pulp Fiction director’s jovial approach to filmmaking has stood out for him as other experiences making films have lacked a sense of fun.

He said: “There are sets that are so sterile. There are sets where there is no joy. There are sets where people are just at a job, and you’re trying to create something that you’re going to give to the world

“With Quentin, that was so cool because it just changes the atoms in the room. And then the next time that ‘We love making movies!’ happens, you’re in on it.

“So every crew new member or actor or whomever, suddenly they’re part of the tribe at that point, saying ‘We love making movies!’.”

Advertisement

It comes in the wake of a hugely successful awards season for Butler, as actor has scooped a number of gongs for his leading turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of The King – including a BAFTA. Most notably Butler remains a standout contender for the Best Leading Actor award at the Oscars 2023.