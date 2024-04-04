Austin Butler, Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro have private dinner party

An unlikely group of famous faces were spotted hanging out together in Malibu last week.

Robert De Niro, Austin Butler and Snoop Dogg were gathered together at the rapper’s private Malibu estate.

Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell posted photographs and videos from the evening to his Instagram, showing the stars sitting together, flashing peace signs and chatting with some other guests

The caption to the Instagram post also indicated the star-studded group were going to share a private dinner together.

The Instagram caption read: “Champ De Niro Elvis Scoop. Dinner at the Malibu house talking numbers”.

One video included in the Instagram post shows Snoop Dogg posing for a photo with his arms around De Niro, joking with him about having “Italian in [his] blood”.

This event comes as Butler finishes up promoting his latest film, Dune: Part Two, which also starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Butler delivers a deliciously nasty turn as Feyd-Rautha (signature move: gleefully licking knife blades)” and described the cast as “exceptional”.

It has also recently been confirmed that the Elvis star will join Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in making up the cast of Ari Aster’s next film with award-winning studio A24, titled Eddington.

Meanwhile, last month Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre confirmed that their new album ‘Missionary’ is nearly complete. The rappers say the upcoming record is due for release soon, with Snoop Dogg confirming that: “Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April.”