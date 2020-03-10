Australia’s live music industry calls on government to set aside coronavirus funds

Australia’s live music industry has called on the government to set aside funds if concerts and festivals are scrapped as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country’s federal government has already pledged a $10 billion economic stimulus package as part of the nationwide response to the disease, which is spreading across the globe.

But Live Performance Australia (LPA) now warns that the needs of the live sector “must be addressed” ahead of huge music events taking place in the months ahead.

Advertisement

Australia’s Byron Bay Bluesfest and Splendour in the Grass are both set to take place in the coming months, along with the Hella Mega Tour – which features performances from Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

As Billboard reports, LPA CEO Evelyn Richardson has written to Arts Minister Paul Fletcher to seek funds for the industry and the thousands of employees who could find themselves out of pocket if the crisis causes the loss of jobs.

“Live performance is a big driver of our visitor economy in both metropolitan and regional areas, so should be front and centre of any government package to address the economic costs of the coronavirus outbreak,” Richardson said.

Richardson says that current health advice means it is “business as usual” for Australia’s live industry, although the LPA is “keeping a very careful watch on what is a rapidly evolving situation.”

This comes after US music festival SXSW has reportedly been forced to lay off a considerable number of employees after the global outbreak of coronavirus forced the cancellation of this year’s festival.

Advertisement

The event was axed last Friday (March 6) only a week before the Austin, Texas festival was due to begin, with attendees set to come from all over the world.

The cancellation of SXSW followed Miami’s Ultra Music Festival being called off. Artists including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud and Mariah Carey have all cancelled dates in Asia over concerns about coronavirus.

Last week (March 3), Glastonbury organisers also responded to fans who feared the Worthy Farm festival could be cancelled. “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety,” Head Of Event Operations Adrian Coombs said.

“With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation.”