‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV series to resume filming in New Zealand

Production on the Avatar sequel and Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings TV series are set to resume in New Zealand.

It comes as the country begins to go back to work following their coronavirus lockdown.

Deadline has reported that health and safety production protocols related to the restarting of film projects in New Zealand have been passed by the country’s government.

The report also reveals that a number of film and TV shoots “are already safely underway” in the country, with the Avatar sequel and Lord Of The Rings series the biggest name projects shooting in the country at the moment.

UK cinemas, meanwhile, have revealed that they could be set to reopen in time to screen upcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet in mid-June.

“What we are trying to do is work with the government to demonstrate that we are not like sporting fixtures or music concerts,” Vue chief exec Tim Richards said.

“We can actually control how many people go into our cinema at any given time. We have the ability to schedule our films separately and we have the ability to control entrances and exits for customers.”

Hundreds of films and TV shows have had their productions halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and Stranger Things season four.

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series, revealed to be set in the 3,000-year period before first film The Fellowship Of The Ring, has recruited Black Mirror actor Will Poulter for a starring role among others.

Here’s everything we know so far about Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings TV series.