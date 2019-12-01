James Cameron has wrapped up live-action filming on the new Avatar sequel for the year, and a behind-the-scenes photo from the set has been released to mark the update.

The news was reported via the film franchise’s official Twitter page, and introduced its followers to a huge vessel called the Sea Dragon.

“That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation!” the tweet begins, before confirming that the film’s last day of live-action filming in 2019 has concluded and explaining some background detail on the impressive new shot from the film’s set. See the tweet below.

That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙 It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀 Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

The long-awaited follow-ups to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic have been in the works for some time, with the director declaring his intention last year to make four sequels to the original film.

Production on the films reportedly began in 2017 with a combined budget of over $1 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to be released on December 18, 2020, followed by Avatar: The Seed Bearer on December 17, 2021, with the remaining two films – Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa – released on December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025.

Last month (October 2), Matt Damon revealed how he lost out on a huge sum after turning down the lead role in the original film. The Oscar-winning star explained that James Cameron offered him 10% of the film’s revenue if he agreed to take the part of Jake Sully in the record-breaking film – which would have seen his fortune rocketing to over $250 million.

In the end, Cameron hired the relatively unknown Sam Worthington – who is set to reprise the role of Sully for Avatar’s forthcoming sequels.

